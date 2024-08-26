FACCO West Africa urges livestock businesses to tap innovation for growth

FACCO West Africa has called on operators of livestock and poultry businesses to leverage technology and innovation to automate their production processes to boost productivity.

The organisation says it is has invested in modern day, mechanised farming merchandise to enhance the yield of all livestock and poultry produce that can help operators scale their businesses.

Femi Adelayo, managing director, CEO, FACCO West Africa Ltd, said automation will increase the ability to cut feeding, collection and maintenance costs.

“System and equipment automation can also help you profit from operational scale and waste recovery,” Adelayo said.

“Nigeria, must as a matter of national urgency and to satisfy nutritional needs, begins to invest in automated processes to engender self- sufficiency in food production and food security.”

Nigeria’s egg consumption as at 2020 is estimated at 78.48 eggs per person annually. When compared with the 285.50 eggs per person per annum in the United States of America and 128.2 eggs/person/annum in South Africa.

However, Nigerian egg consumption is set to reach 600,000 metric tons by 2026 which translates to an increase of 0.2 percent year-on-year from 596,000 metric tons in 2021.

Meanwhile, global consumption of poultry and livestock products is expected to double over the next decade.

According to experts, meeting such huge demands in a country with a population of over 200 million would require more poultry businesses to automate their processes.

FACCO West Africa Ltd is a reputable company that provides comprehensive equipment and automation solutions for livestock, poultry and agriculture production.

The company offers poultry supply and solution including turnkey solutions for livestock, design and consultancy, grain storage and silos, mobile grain dryers; tractors, harvesters and other agricultural machinery, feed milling equipment, hammer mills, mixers and milling equipment for cereals.

Others are poultry equipment solutions, livestock equipment solutions, livestock housing, animal feed and feed inputs, livestock ventilation, business intelligence and after sales service for clients among others.

In addition, FACCO offers world class services in the livestock sector through promotion of sustainable livestock production technology in feedlot management, feedlot stocking, beef, beef processing equipment and other livestock value added solutions.

The company is well suited to transform poultry business in Nigeria owing to the solution it offers with focus on quality equipment for the agriculture and livestock sector.