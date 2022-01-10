Nigeria’s foreign direct investment hits 8-year low

Nigeria has seen its Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) plunged by 74.01 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, the lowest Africa’s largest economy has reported since the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) started collating the data in 2013.

From $414.79 million reported in the comparable quarter of 2020, the latest capital importation report by the stat office showed that Nigeria only attracted $107.81 million in the same period of 2021.

On quarter-on-quarter, the figure, however, reported an increase of 38.27 percent from the $74.01 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020.

As a percentage of the total investment inflow into Nigeria in the review period, FDI amounted to 6.23 percent. The largest amount of capital importation by type was received through Portfolio investment, which accounted for 70.30 percent ($1,217.21 million) of total capital importation. This was followed by Other Investment which accounted for 23.47 percent ($406.35 million).

Analysis of the NBS report revealed that the total value of capital importation into Nigeria in the third quarter of 2021 stood at $1.73billion from $875.62 million in the preceding quarter of 2021 showing an increase of 97.73 percent.

When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2020, capital importation as well increased by 18.47 percent from $1.46 billion.

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Council says Nigeria is attracting an average of $2bn of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) annually which is significantly lower than the $10billion estimates needed to achieve the desired economic growth.

“Significant inflow of FDI of at least 26 or 28 percent for economic recovery is necessary to bridge infrastructure gaps and encourage economic diversification,” Andrew S. Nevin partner & chief economist, PwC Nigeria said.

According to him, Nigeria can achieve this through a visible improvement in the business environment as well as an increased and assured level of security.