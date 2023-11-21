Nigeria’s economic reforms to accommodate foreign investors – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the current reforms in Nigeria’s economy are aimed at accommodating foreign investors.

The president gave the explanation while speaking as a participant in a panel discussion on fostering local value chains and investments in Africa, at the 4th G20 Investment Summit in Berlin, Germany.

“We are reforming the economy to accommodate foreign investors. We are reforming the economy based on the principle of good governance,” Tinubu said.

Nigeria’s president maintained that the ongoing reforms serve as an assurance for investors to see Africa and most especially Nigeria as an investment destination.

“We have the best return on investment if you invest in Africa, particularly in Nigeria,” he said. “We are providing the best environment for you to invest. Today you can move your money in and out as you wish.”

He showcased Nigeria’s youthful population, saying “We have the youngest vibrant youth population.”

While speaking about investors perception of Africa as a risky business environment said “there is no environment without its unique risk. We have our challenges and we recognise it and we are working at it.”

“We have what other economy need which is well educated population. We have the opportunity to digitalise and we are working on it,” Tinubu said.