Nigeria’s agricultural sector needs more youth participation to drive sustained growth – Olamide Alao

Olamide Alao is a seasoned entrepreneur, tutor, and the chief executive officer of UméRa.ng – one of the fastest-growing agribusinesses in the country. In this interview with journalists, she spoke about the country’s agricultural sector and how it can become attractive to the younger generation. Josephine Okojie was there.

As the chief executive officer of UméRa.ng what do you do aside from agriculture?

I teach people what I know about starting and running a business through the UMéRA Business School. A lot of people are confused about how to go about launching a business and I desire to help them become confident to launch their businesses and launch them right. I’m also on the board of Doje Microfinance Bank.

Why did you choose agriculture?

Let me correct you. Farming as a business is lucrative. There isn’t any business that solves a problem or meets a need that isn’t lucrative. I saw a gap and an opportunity that I knew I could take advantage of as a passionate entrepreneur.

How is your agribusiness supporting to drive economic growth and development?

We have over 50 employees, including youth corps members who are learning on the farm. And we also have a CSR program called UMéRA Boost that focuses on developing people through skills acquisition.

Read also: Agriculture: NDE promotes value chain with N3. 8m in Cross River

How do you manage to combine being a wife, and mother with the business demands?

Creating a balance through prioritizing is what I do, and I have a strong support system.

You teach people how to start and run a business. What does it take to start or run a business for a potential entrepreneur?

It takes evaluated experience to do that. You have walked the path and you know some do’s and don’ts, then you guide others with your knowledge.

How can the country make agriculture attractive to youth?

Every business is hard and I think entertainment is much harder to break into because people must accept your craft and love you. Agriculture doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be the one to till the ground; there are machines for that too. There are lots of entertainers who have invested in farming because they see the potential.

Would you say there is more youth in the agric sector now?

At least I get a lot of messages from youths on Instagram about how interested they are in agriculture and I always encourage them to go for it. As long as they put their mind to it, they will achieve success.

How have you been coping since the demise of your father, the late Otunba Alao Akala?

I take it one day at a time, and he continues to live in my heart. Though painful, the solace that he lived a good life is what I hold onto, and I’m grateful for the memories of him that I have.

Hope his death has nothing to affect your business?

What my father invested in me are values that are way beyond anything monetary. Besides, my company has nothing to do with my dad.