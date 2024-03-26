Nigerians urged to leverage real estate as store of wealth

Nigerians have been urged to take advantage of the opportunities in the real estate sector as a store of wealth.

This was disclosed during the recent activation of smart offices and allocation of plots at Sardius Estate, Epe and Beryl Beach Front, Ibeju-Lekki.

Lateef Adedimeji, actor and brand ambassador, said that Sardius estate shared a close proximity with the proposed 100 hectares film village of the Lagos state government.

According to him, the estate will serve as a one-stop shop for residents with the needed facilities for modern living.

“The name of the estate is called Sardius Farm city which explains that there is a plan to have a farm village in the estate. Not just that but also a resorts where you can find animals. The plan is to make the estate as homely as possible,” he said.

The movie enthusiast urged Nigerians to take the opportunity of investing in real estate, on the back of its long-term benefits and return on investment (ROI) that it offers to world be investors.

“With Gtext, every document is complete and properly accounted for. It is a matter of getting your land and starting whatever you want to do with it,” Adedimeji said.

Read also: Reforming Nigeria real estate market using the Dubai model

Martha Onsachi, CEO, Gtext Lands, said that Sardius Farm Estate is an ongoing development that provides commercial, residential and farm facility for residents.

According to her, Epe is the current food bank of Lagos and that the estate offers investors opportunity to tap into that reality.

“We are also interested in selling to investors who might want to acquire this land for land banking and for commercial purposes,” she said.

According to her, investors who missed out on Lekki and Ikoyi, cannot afford to miss out of Epe, which is considered as the future of the new Lagos.

“This is Epe and the future of New Lagos. Government, and industry are tapping heavily into this reality. For smart investors, it’s important to acquire a part of Epe,” she said.

“Something very interesting about this estate is that Gtext has a residential office at the venue. It shows business and readiness of a brand to attend to customers at every time,” Kola Olotu, a media professional and brand ambassador said.

Farouk Usman, CEO, Gtext Homes. said Sardius Estate will start off as a resort. According to him, the idea is to make residents live more closer to nature.

“The estate would feature a central sewage system; 24/7 power supply, security, and also nearness to the beach front,” he said.

According to Usman, Gtext homes is all about providing luxury, green and smart homes for its investors. He said that homes being developed at Beryl BeachFront Estate are 100 percent green and smart.

He disclosed further that a good number of Gtext homes clients are based abroad. “One thing about our brand is integrity,” Usman said.