Nigerians on Obi, Wike, others meeting: ‘Third force becoming reality’

Nigerians on Twitter are excited at the recent meeting of some political leaders with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Early Monday morning, Olusegun Mimiko, the former governor of Ondo State shared a photo on his verified Twitter handle of himself along with Obi; Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State; Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue State; Ibrahim Dankwambo, former governor of Gombe State; Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River State and Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia State. He had tweeted along with the photo that it was nice to share some time with the politician ‘last night’.

The photo was also shared on by Ikpeazu and Dankwambo.

“The search for better Nigeria requires that we all unite to share ideas and work together regardless of political differences. It’s our country’s peace and prosperity that matter to the majority of Nigerians and every leader must think along that line and engage to realize that,” the Abia Governor tweeted along with the photo.

Read also: Rumour peddlers cannot win 2023 for Atiku – Wike

“With my brothers from Across the Niger,” Dankwambo tweeted.

Reacting to the photo, Nigerians hailed the politicians spectating that they making the ‘third force’ stronger.

“All this men in one meeting? Third force becoming a reality finally. I hope to see @HEDankwambo return to main stream politics really a fine politician,” Alex Obe, commented.

“That’s the alignment Nigeria needs right now,” Ugochukwu Ozuru tweeted.

“Seeing Duke alone in this picture gives me joy.

This is democracy. Let’s have Nigeria back.

Interest of the masses above selfish interest. 2023 will sure bring back hope to graduates, market men and women, traders, students, etc and that is possible through this kind of movement,” Iponle Joseph commented.

Behold the team that will boost LP by the end of this year. Change is coming like a hurricane,” JOnuchima tweeted.

A video showing a speech by Duke purported to be from the event was also shared on the thread.

In the video, the former governor discribed the current leadership in the country as a disgrace.