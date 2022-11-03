Nigerians need sustainable skills, not paper qualifications to improve livelihood

Daniel Ewuga Asele, the Executive Director of the Nasarawa State Vocational and Skills Acquisition Institute said Nigerians need sustainable skills to improve their living conditions.

To this end, he said the institute in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has commenced intensive training of 70 youths with skills selected across the state in order to better their livelihood. He disclosed this when Governor, Abdullahi Sule, paid an inspection visit to the facility in Lafia.

“Your paper qualification cannot give you anything today. Your certificate cannot fetch food for you today. Your certificate cannot respond to food, to money,” Ewuga said.

According to Ewuga, the first batch of trainees at the institute comprises of 40 youths undergoing intensive training in Information Communication Technology (ICT), while the remaining 30 will be trained on wielding and fabrication.

He explained that, after the training, which will last for 3 months, the trainees will graduate with the National Skills Qualification (NSQ) certificate, as well as the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) certificate.

He added that, the institute has also begun the process of ensuring that it register with appropriate regulatory agencies, in order to issue its trainees with the National Innovative Diploma (NID).

“When the trainees are out of this place, we expect them to go and establish their business. That is why we call it SYB, meaning Start Your Business. And in turn, they will employ others to work with them.

Speaking during his inspection visit at the facility, Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa State, commended the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) for effectively utilising the facility to the benefit of the people of the state and the country at large.

The governor urged the trainees to use the opportunity provided at the institute to acquire vocational skills that will make them self-employed.

Sule expressed hope that, with the springing of industries across the state, the Lafia vocational institute will serve as a centre for the training of qualified manpower to man these industries.