‘Nigerians must see welfare of aged servicemen, women, their families as collective responsibility’

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has admonished well-meaning citizens to see the welfare of the aged servicemen and women as well as the families of the fallen heroes as a collective responsibility to enhance their standard of living.

Governor Bello made the appeal Monday during the 2024 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day Parade in Lokoja.

Bello equally commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their commitment to keeping the nation one, safe and secured.

Represented by the Secretary to Kogi State Government (SSG), Folashade Ayoade, he showered encomium on members of the Armed Forces both serving and retired for their efforts, sacrifices and commitments to keeping the nation one, safe and secured.

He paid special tributes to those who paid the supreme sacrifice in military expeditions within the country and across the globe.

Bello celebrated the efforts of men and women of the Armed Forces who fought to keep the nation one, and praised them for their dedication and valor, as he emphasized on the importance of remembering and honouring the sacrifices made by these brave men and women, saying, “we must ensure that their legacy lives on.”

The governor appreciated the Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, for his effort towards addressing the lingering security challenges bedevilling the nation at large.

Speaking, the Chairman, Legion Kogi State, WO David Salawu (rtd), said the event gave them the opportunity to honour their heroes both serving and retired for their immense contributions, service and sacrifice to the fatherland .

He said: “The Nigerian Legion comprises retired, ex-service men and women who have served the country with pride, commitment, selflessness and dedication.

“We are group of individuals who have reached the pinnacle of their lives and quite old.”

He appealed to the state government and the general public to always extend their support to this group of patriotic citizens, especially the families of the fallen heroes.

The highlight of the occasion was the reviewing of parade by the governor, laying of wreath, signing of the condolence register, symbolic release of pigeons to signify peace, observance of a minute silence, amongothers in honour of the fallen heroes.