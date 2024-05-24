Nigerians knock lawmakers’ moves to change nat’l anthem amid rising hardship

… dub it misplaced priority

Nigerians have criticised the Senate and House of Representatives push to change the national anthem, describing it as a misplaced priority given the critical challenges facing the country and needing urgent intervention.

Many took to social media to express their frustration, noting that the reforms initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration have inflicted economic hardship with no relief in sight.

They also highlighted several other challenges needing solutions such as inflation and high cost of living, among others, while stressing that a change in the national anthem does not have any impact on the lives of the citizens.

On Thursday, the Senate passed for a second reading a bill seeking to change the current national anthem titled ‘Arise O Compatriots’ to revert to the old national anthem, “Nigeria, we Hail thee.”

The same bill had been passed at the House of Representatives, on Thursday. It received accelerated passage at the lower house as it was read for the first, second and third time.

At the Senate, the legislation titled, “A Bill for an Act to Provide for National Anthem, 2024”, and sponsored by Bamidele Opeyemi, the Senate leader, was read for the second time after lawmakers supported it during plenary.

Many lawmakers argued that the lyrics of the current anthem were vague and did not evoke the desired emotion or reflect the aspirations of Nigerians.

They also argued that the old anthem would promote unity and progress in Nigeria.

Jimoh Ibrahim, the lawmaker representing Ondo South, who supported the bill, said “If Nigeria gets the national anthem right, we will get Nigeria right.”

But reacting, a netizen with the handle @donpanacio, wrote on his X account, “I don’t think this is necessary at the moment. As a representative, your primary assignment is to bring dividends of democracy to your communities and constituency, especially at this time when Nigerians are feeling the temporary economic effects of good policy decisions by President Tinubu.

Also, @Olabisilaw, said “I tried to process the rationale behind this bill but couldn’t. A misplaced priority in my view.

Another netizen, @Salakobabaa wrote. “The same people stall important bills. Lmao.”

@jagabanolu wrote “Senators woke up and decided the “national anthem” is our major problem? Very disappointed! Nigerians who they are supposed to represent did not get consulted and neither was there any outcry regarding the anthem! SENATORS LEAVE THE ANTHEM ALONE! Arise O Compatriots. Senators obey Nigerians, not your interest!”

@Fulfude.tm wrote, “Most of them sitting in that National Assembly don’t know how to sing any of the two but they want to change and replace. Misplaced priorities.”

@Okolistephen1z3, wrote. Is the national anthem the reason Nigeria isn’t progressing.

@SEgbeahie38044 wrote, “Make una come force us learn am na. More than 70 percent of Nigeria can’t feed very well because of food inflation. We dey wait for all of them.”

@Okeykingsman wrote, Waoh, this is nice because, with this one, naira will be one dollar before next week.”

@BabaAlhaji wrote, “We’re fighting on how to bring three meals a day to the table, you’re here saying out something which can’t be helpful to us.”

@Walesale wrote, “Good wordings no doubt, but what Nigeria needs now is good economy, food on the table of our people and peace and security in every part of the country.

@jayeogbajaye wrote, “The only issue I’m having is the fact that our lawmakers don’t know the next thing in action because I don’t believe this supposed to be the next thing we will be deliberating.”