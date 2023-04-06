Nigerians in America set to mount pressure on American policymakers over election outcome

A notice by an unnamed group of Nigerians living in the United States of America asking fellow Nigerians to contact some policymakers in the U.S. and demanding that they reach out to them through telephone to ask them to do all within their power to protect Nigerian democracy has been published.

In the notice circulated on Twitter and titled “All Hands on Deck: Urgent Call: Contact your policymakers to protect Nigerian democracy,” it urged Nigerians living in the U.S. to reach out to any of the individuals mentioned and make certain demands necessary to protect Nigeria’s young democracy.

Accordingly, the names of these committees and individuals are as follows: the White House, US Senate Subcommittee on Africa, US House Subcommittee, and US Congressman/woman or Senator.

They asked Nigerians living in the U.S. to make either of the following demands: “A strong statement condemning the Nigerian government, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and their agents for orchestrating a fatally flawed Presidential/Governorship and other elections in Nigeria.”

Other demands include urging INEC to “obey the laws, count, and respect the people’s vote as per the laws.

“Initiate wide-ranging sanctions on the INEC national chairman, his family, identified corrupt INEC leadership at national and state levels, and all those who frustrated free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria and their families, including those who instigated violence and discrimination based on ethnicity on citizens of Nigeria.”

The notice ended with the sponsors insisting that it was done with good intentions and a desire to protect Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy.

“We must urge the White House and Congressmen and women to intervene in the face of these human rights violations and Nigeria electoral practice,” it added.