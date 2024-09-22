Nigerians berate INEC’s handling of Edo guber poll

Nigerians have berated the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s performance in the just concluded Edo state governorship election.

The election held on Saturday had Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party as its candidate; Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress; Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party and other 14 candidates.

The citizens, while expressing their displeasure on X, allegedly slammed the electoral body for compromising and favouring the APC.

Yiaga Africa and the PDP, in the early morning hours of Sunday, raised the alarm over the disruption in the collation process, insisting that the collation of the results from the various LGAs at the state INEC headquarters violated the established procedure for results collation.

The PDP had in a statement, alleged plots by the APC to use armed thugs to violently assault the election collation centre, disrupt the collation process and change results from the Polling Units, which according to it, showed that Ighodalo was in a clear lead.

Prince Kadiri, the running mate of LP’s Akpata, alleged that the APC resorted to vote buying as part of its desperate measures to sway the election in its candidate’s favour.

“It is sad that the APC is engaging in vote buying in my unit, and the reports available to me across Auchi and the Edo North district show that the APC is buying votes for N10,000.”

Senator Adams Oshiomole, representing Edo North Senatorial District of Edo State, had denied claim that the All Progressives Congress had prepared to engage in vote buying in the Edo governorship election.

A presiding officer in the Edo state governorship election in Osholo primary school, Weppa ward, Etsako East, has recorded more votes than accredited votes in the governorship poll.

The officer named ‘Obozuwa Josephine’ signed the Form EC 8A with the total number of accredited voters of 213 while votes recorded as the total number of valid ballots cast was 406, BusinessDay reported on Saturday.

Reacting on social media, Olaudah Equiano said he would stop talking about politics of Nigeria should the electoral umpire declare APC winner of the Edo poll.

“If APC wins #EdoDecides2024 I’ll stop tweeting about Nigerian politics. Nigeria would’ve become VERY irredeemable,” he said.

Elvan Elvis (@jahosu1) said the electoral body will “ignore this boldly and conspicuously vented infraction accept the result. I have told LP and PDP candidates in Imo Guber election to file suit against INEC for accepting results from 5 LGA’s INEC themselves said there won’t be election due to insecurity.”

Another user, @OluoofSheffield described INEC as one of the nation’s problem.

“As an electoral officer in the UK, I can confidently say that the major problems of the Nigerian election is from @inecnigeria. If INEC is ready to give Nigeria a good election, we will get it. Not matter the level of technology introduced, inec is the promoter of bad election,” he tweeted.

A Nigerian, Evaritus Odinikaeze (@Odinikaeze) described the poll as outrageous and unacceptable.

He said, “If INEC allows this blatant malpractice to stand, it will be an affront to democracy! How does an agent record 406 votes out of 213 accredited voters?

“These types of unsophisticated and low-intelligence rigging tactics insult the intelligence of the Nigerian people. An 82% voter turnout in an area where only half the voters were accredited is mathematically ridiculous! We cannot let such brazen electoral fraud undermine the trust in our democratic process. INEC must act now and reject this fraudulent result! EDO Stand your ground!!”.

@Kelly4newdawn with the name Mayor of Edo said, “@inecnigeria is a demonic organization and this result didn’t represent what took place yesterday.”

Abu Aisha (@Hamzee14) tweeted “If this result is accepted at the collation centers , then we re doomed!”. @Rockrubber said, “Just see INEC as APC. So, no election can be done credibly until military I guess takes over.”

@Jokinzbdm said “I’d stop voting and do away with my voters card” while Lucky Ailemen (@Alukiano) stated, “I think the major issue now is to end @inecnigeria and Mahmoud reign. This is d most despicable and criminal existence to Nigeria’s liberation.”

The INEC had earlier suspended the collation of results for the Edo governorship election till 10am on Sunday.

Anugbum Onuoha, Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, said “collation process is being conducted transparently and in accordance with the guidelines of INEC.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all parties as we strive to ensure a credible and accurate outcome of this important election,” on Sunday in a statement.