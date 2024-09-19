Edo State is a model for economic growth – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State

Governor Godwin Obaseki has highlighted his administration’s achievements in improving the business environment in Edo State, saying that the state was a model for economic growth.

Obaseki made the claim in an interview with Channels TV.

He emphasized that efforts to create paid jobs for youths have attracted a significant influx of people into the state. Obaseki pointed to rapid growth in housing, technology, and construction as key drivers of the state’s economy, stating that Edo has been able to create 50,000 jobs annually.

He further noted that the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) surged by over 40 percent, growing from N45 billion in 2022 to N62 billion in 2023, and that the IGR has tripled during his tenure.

Obaseki, who also said that his administration has constructed 1,004 kilometers of roads across the state, however, expressed frustration with the federal government’s refusal to approve construction for the Benin-Asaba road.

On agreements, he mentioned that 80% of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed under his administration remain active. Additionally, over 300,000 young people have received training in various fields, and that Edo State offers the highest minimum wage in Nigeria.

Commenting on Nigeria’s broader economic issues, Obaseki remarked that the country was “technically bankrupt” and “insolvent.” He argued that Nigeria’s problem lies in its poor structural framework, calling for a restructuring of the country’s systems and institutions.