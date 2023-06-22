Nigerian youths advised to maximise untapped opportunities

Chantelle Abdul, group managing director of Mojec International Holdings, has called on young Nigerians to take advantage of the untapped potential and wealth creation opportunities in the country and Africa.

Abdul urged the youths to challenge their mindsets and think positively about the problems they encounter every day.

She gave the advice during a panel session with Folorunsho Alakija, a businesswoman, at the Business Acceleration Course Growth Seminar organised by Harvesters International Christian Centre on Friday.

“It is common for many people to voice their grievances about the economic and infrastructural gaps in the country instead of looking at the issues from a different perspective,” she said. “What is hidden in every problem is your prosperity, wealth creation and an opportunity waiting to be taken.”

According to Abdul, the mass emigration of Africans to other countries for better opportunities is in contrast to the number of Asians, particularly Chinese, coming into the African continent.

She urged young Nigerians and aspiring entrepreneurs to embrace the challenges within the continent, adding that doing so will also lead to wealth creation for those willing to seize the abundant opportunities.

She added: “Everybody else sees Africa as the last frontier. Nigeria, in particular, is one of the few places where double-digit growth is possible. Notice what Folorunsho Alakija said she was making money buying and selling as far back as decades ago, which still holds true today.

“There are so many things we haven’t done yet. And if you want to become rapidly wealthy, the best place to become is in green field areas like Nigeria and the rest of Africa.”