Nigerian woman appears in Canadian court today over threat to poison Yoruba, Benin people

The Toronto Police in Canada have arrested a 46-year-old Nigerian woman, Amaka Sonnberger, based in Canada, over the threat of poisoning Yoruba and Benin people of Nigeria.

She is also expected to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice today, Toronto Police Service disclosed this via its website on Sunday.

BusinessDay earlier reported that Sunnberger, a Canada-based woman in a viral video was heard making comments against Yoruba via Tiktok.

She had sworn to hurt Yoruba and Benin persons in her workplace through poisonous substances, claiming her comments were in response to the “hate” against the Igbo.

She stated, “Record me very well; it’s time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Benin. Put poison for all una food for work. Put poison for una water, make una dey kpai one by one.

“I want to make Ndi Igbo get that heart of wickedness. Una too dey quiet

“Enough is enough! If you have any means of kpaing them, kpai them comot for the road.”

The information on police website read, “Toronto Police have arrested a woman in connection with a suspected hate-motivated threat investigation. The arrest follows a report received on August 28, 2024, regarding a threatening incident. Authorities allege that on or around August 25, 2024, Amaka Sonnberger, 46, of Toronto, posted online content threatening the lives of specific members of the Nigerian community.

“Sonnberger was taken into custody on September 1, 2024. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 2201 Finch Avenue West.”

The police added that she has been charged with uttering threats and that “the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence. Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3500 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.”

The police added that “when suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation could be led by a Divisional Investigator with the support of the Hate Crime Unit (HCU), or in some cases, will be investigated exclusively by the HCU.

“If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate, the officer-in-charge may consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.

“Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent to lay charges. These charges are often laid at a later time.”

This paper reported on August 28 that the chairman of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa revealed identity of Sunnberger as the woman behind threatening comments against Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin ethics.

“This is the picture of the lady behind the voice. Amaka Patience Sunnberger.

The House of Representatives had written a letter to the Canadian government, imploring it to probe Sunnberger over threats and hate speech against Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin ethnic groups.

The letter signed by Biodun Omoleye and Tochukwu Chinedu Okere, stated Sunnberger’s comments constitute threat to Nigerians.

“On behalf of the Nigeria-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group and the House Committee on Diaspora Matters, we are writing to express our deep concern regarding the actions of Ms. Amaka Patience Sunnberger, a Nigerian citizen residing in Canada.

“Ms. Sunnberger has recently been recorded making inflammatory statements that incite violence against the Yoruba and Edo ethnic groups in Nigeria, including advocating the poisoning of food and water supplies to achieve their mass genocide.

The letter added that Sunnberger’s recorded statements constitute a direct threat to the lives and safety of millions of Nigerians.

It further indicated Sunnberger violated Canadian, Ontario laws, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, amongst others laws.