The House of Representatives has written a letter to the Canadian government, imploring it to probe a Nigerian, Amaka Patience Sunnberger, based in Canada, over threats and hate speech against Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin ethnic groups.

The letter signed by Biodun Omoleye and Tochukwu Chinedu Okere, stated Sunnberger’s comments constitute threat to Nigerians.

“On behalf of the Nigeria-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group and the House Committee on Diaspora Matters, we are writing to express our deep concern regarding the actions of Ms. Amaka Patience Sunnberger, a Nigerian citizen residing in Canada.

“Ms. Sunnberger has recently been recorded making inflammatory statements that incite violence against the Yoruba and Edo ethnic groups in Nigeria, including advocating the poisoning of food and water supplies to achieve their mass genocide.

The letter added that Sunnberger’s recorded statements constitute a direct threat to the lives and safety of millions of Nigerians.

“Her incitement to violence and call for genocide through poisoning are not only deeply troubling but also represent a clear violation of multiple international, Canadian, and Ontario laws.

“Such rhetoric is dangerous and has the potential to incite real-world violence, both in Nigeria and within the Nigerian diaspora,” the lawmakers expressed.

It further indicated Sunnberger violated Canadian, Ontario laws, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, amongst others laws.

The letter added, “In light of the seriousness of these violations, we respectfully request the following actions:

“Investigation: An immediate and thorough investigation should be conducted into Ms. Sunberger’s actions by Canadian law enforcement and appropriate authorities.

“Prosecution: We urge that Ms. Sunberger be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Criminal Code of Canada to hold her accountable for her incitement to genocide and hate speech.

“Public Denouncement: We request that the Canadian government issue a public condemnation of Ms. Sunberger’s actions to reaffirm Canada’s commitment to combatting ha e speech, violence, and genocide.

“Collaboration with Nigerian Authorities: We also request that Canadian authorities collaborate with Nigerian authorities to prevent any potential escalation of violence as a result of Ms. Sunberger’s incitement, and to ensure that justice is served.

The chairman of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had on Wednesday revealed identity of Sunnberger as the woman behind threatening comments against Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin ethics.

“This is the picture of the lady behind the voice. Amaka Patience Sunnberger.

“She has deleted her TikTok account, and a group of Nigerians in Canada are reporting her officially to the relevant authorities in Canada,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

Sunnberger, a Canada-based woman in a viral video was heard making comments against Yoruba via Tiktok.

She had sworn to hurt Yoruba and Benin persons in her workplace through poisonous substances, claiming her comments were in response to the “hate” against the Igbo.

She stated, “Record me very well; it’s time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Benin. Put poison for all una food for work. Put poison for una water, make una dey kpai one by one.

“I want to make Ndi Igbo get that heart of wickedness. Una too dey quiet

“Enough is enough! If you have any means of kpaing them, kpai them comot for the road.”