The Federal Government has unveiled the identity of Amaka Patience Sunnberger as the woman behind threatening comments against Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin ethics.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the chairman, of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“This is the picture of the lady behind the voice. Amaka Patience Sunnberger.

“She has deleted her TikTok account, and a group of Nigerians in Canada are reporting her officially to the relevant authorities in Canada,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

Sunnberger, a Canada-based woman in a viral video was heard making comments against Yoruba via Tiktok.

She had sworn to hurt Yoruba and Benin persons in her workplace through poisonous substances, claiming her comments were in response to the “hate” against the Igbo.

She stated, “Record me very well; it’s time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Benin. Put poison for all una food for work. Put poison for una water, make una dey kpai one by one.

“I want to make Ndi Igbo get that heart of wickedness. Una too dey quiet

“Enough is enough! If you have any means of kpaing them, kpai them comot for the road.”