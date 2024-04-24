Nigerian tech ecosystem leads AI innovation race at GITEX Africa

…as Govt leaders, start-ups take centre-stage

Nigerian start-ups are leading an epic AI innovation race with innovative digital solutions solving cross-continental challenges. These very best from Africa’s largest economy will take centre stage at the rising Silicon Valley’s largest tech and start-up event in Morocco next month.

From AI-powered diabetic care, to SaaS (Software as a Service) platforms boosting agriculture profitability, Nigerian tech is shaping the future of Africa’s burgeoning digital economy, enticing global investors with tantalising venture opportunities at the AI Everything Expo by GITEX Africa 2024, the continent’s largest tech and start-up event, from May 29-31 in Marrakech.

Nigeria’s AI market value will surpass the $1 billion mark in 2024, growing 17 percent annually over the next seven years to reach $3 billion by 2030, according to analysts at Statista.

Nigeria’s bold initiatives establishing the country as a dominant force in AI and tech talent development will be amplified by strong venture capital demand and interest at GITEX AFRICA’s AI Everything showcase, the continent’s most progressive power forum for AI exploration and deep tech innovation. That demand will be intensified by the incredible AI growth opportunity in Nigeria.

FundusAI, Africa’s first AI-powered diabetic care ecosystem, is an example of Nigerian-borne innovation allowing doctors to detect Diabetic Retinopathy early, and will be one of more than 60 of the most outstanding Nigerian start-ups among hundreds of global start-ups at GITEX AFRICA 2024.

“Our product stands out as Africa’s first AI-powered ecosystem for diabetic care,” said FundusAI’s CEO and Founder Abulmalik Adeyemo, who wants to diagnose more than five million patients annually by 2027, while expanding FundusAI’s scope to address additional eye health issues.

“FundusAI offers automated diagnosis, appointment scheduling, treatment referrals, and community support. Additionally, our gamified data collection ensures personalised healthcare insights.”

Farmatrix is another Nigerian AI game changer at AI Everything Expo by GITEX AFRICA 2024, a SaaS platform that connects farmers with agro-commodity aggregators and buyers in real time using advanced AI algorithms, greatly reducing post-harvest loss and boosting profits.

“More than 60 percent of smallholder farmers in Nigeria lose nearly half of their post-harvest yield because they can’t readily access buyers for their products,” said Nyafamu Manzo, Founder of Farmatrix.

“Farmatrix democratises purchase orders, guaranteeing end-to-end market, secure storage facilities, and trusted logistics services for every farmer and agro-commodity aggregator in our network.”

While Africa is still in the early stages of AI adoption, there’s a growing interest in the transformational technology across the continent, as governments balance the fine act of AI innovation and regulation, while fast-tracking AI talent development plans.

Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media, the Nigerian-based Pan-African media group that tells the great African start-up story to the world, said Nigeria sets an example of elevating tech talent to accelerate productivity and attract investment across the continent.

“In Nigeria, the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy is training three million tech talents over the next four years, and that’s the kind of thing we want to see across the continent,” said Aladekomo, a speaker at the Future of Finance Summit, one of more than ten powerful conference programmes at GITEX AFRICA 2024.

“Africa needs to build AI products, and we need to be thinking about regulation, not just from a safety perspective, but about regulation that encourages productivity, allowing us to be producers (of AI) rather than just consumers – and that’s going to require a ton of tech talent.”

Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, GITEX AFRICA is held under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, supported by the Ministry of Health & Social Protection, and hosted by the Digital Development Agency. The 2nd blockbuster edition, organised by KAOUN International, follows its pioneering debut in 2023.

More than 30 high-level Nigerian-based speakers are set to partake at the power-packed GITEX AFRICA conference programme, fast forwarding cross-border collaboration and investment opportunities. Headline government dignitaries participating include Tunji Alausa, Nigeria’s Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare; Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for the Lagos State Ministry of Health; and Dauda Lawal, Governor of Zamfara State.

Other headliners include Aminu Maida, CEO of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC); Prasanna Burri, Group CISO of Dangote Group; Yewande Adewusi, COO of Altheia Capital, and Yau I. Garba, National Director of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.