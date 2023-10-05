Nigerian Railway suspends staff over ticket negotiation scandal

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has taken action against its staff who negotiated with passengers to board the train without an official ticket.

The incident occurred on the Lagos – Ibadan Train Service (LITS) and was brought to light through a trending video on various social media platforms. The NRC condemned this misconduct, considering it a violation of established rules and a betrayal of the trust placed in its workers.

According to a statement signed by Yakub Mahmood, Deputy Director of Public Relations at NRC, the Corporation deems this misconduct regrettable and unacceptable as it contradicts its principles and norms. Consequently, the NRC has suspended the identified employees pending the outcome of an ongoing in-depth investigation led by the Management Committee formed to address the issue.

Furthermore, the NRC emphasized that any staff member tarnishing the Corporation’s reputation and image will not be tolerated or taken lightly. In line with existing rules, including relevant sections of the NRC General Rules and Public Service Rules, disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against anyone found complicit in this irresponsible act.

The NRC has urged all passengers on the Lagos – Ibadan Train Service and other train routes to insist on obtaining proper boarding tickets after making payments at designated stations or by booking online. The Corporation also announced that an electronic ticketing system will be deployed and available on both the Lagos – Ibadan Train Service and the Warri – Itakpe Train Service (WITS) by the end of October 2023.