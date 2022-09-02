Nigerian politicians should not replicate horrors of failed states in our nation – Bishop Marioghae

Tony Marioghae, a Nigerian clergyman based in the Philippines has urged Nigerian leaders not to replicate the horrors of failed states in Nigeria. To this end, he called on all Nigerians to desire and work towards transformational change in all ramifications.

He states further that Nigerians should embrace this common denominator and must be prepared to make great sacrifices as we inch toward another election in 2023, if the people are serious about Nigeria not becoming a failed state.

In a press statement personally signed

by Marioghae, the clergyman said transformational change is never easy. According to him, it always encounters fierce resistance from the selfish minority who benefit from the ugly status quo, irrespective of the suffering of the silent majority, who contribute daily to the nation’s GDP. We all have a part to play. Collective sacrifice is the key to sustainable development.

“Those who make peaceful change impossible, make violent change inevitable; We must act decisively to tackle our problems before the country slides into irreversible chaos and destruction,” he stated.

Read also: Obi Momentum: Outraged over failed governance, young Nigerians are taking back their country

Marioghae states further that since other nations have taken the prime spots in science and technology, Nigeria can forge her path distinctly by standing tall as the world’s moral authority. According to him, Nigeria is one of the most prayerful nations in the world. Therefore, moral integrity dictates that our actions should no longer contradict what we profess.

Change, the clergyman said, demands sacrifice through bold and purpose-driven leadership. Transformational leadership is the capacity to visualize a goal; mobilize people and resources for the task, and inspire public participation for maximum productivity with benefits to all.

He therefore cautioned that Nigeria needs reform-minded leaders to take the nation from poverty to prosperity, wasteful spending to thrifty planning, and from a consumer political entity to an economically vibrant producer nation, adding that this is how we can achieve wealth, influence and earn the respect of the global community.

The clergyman further draws attention to the fact that 2023 will provide Nigerians with the political opportunity to fire bad leaders and hire good and competent ones through the ballot boxes.

‘Therefore, we can’t afford to sell our votes. “Selling your vote will deprive you of the moral authority to hold our elected officials accountable for their actions in office. Non-accountability promotes corruption and nepotism, which is detrimental to success,” he stated.