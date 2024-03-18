Nigerian politicians, self-serving – Archbishop Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has condemned the self-serving character of Nigerian political class.

He stated this in his Homily delivered at Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Nyanya, Abuja on Sunday.

“We must all pay attention to the voice of God in our consciences. The degree of rot and blatant misuse of public resources of this great country is because many have allowed their conscience to die,” he stated.

Read also: Akpabio and the death of humanity in Nigeria

According to the cleric, politicians see no wrong in their evil actions, hence they rationalise sin and criminally take for themselves what belongs to all.

“Dying to self is the only way a new Nigeria will germinate and grow, to produce patriotic citizens who do nothing from selfish ambition; not looking only for their interests, but also the interests of fellow Nigerians,” Kaigama stated.

He stated further that far-reaching positive changes will be possible in the country, if Nigerians avoid politics of pleasure and the mentality of leadership without sacrifice.

“Unfortunately, in the struggle to occupy lucrative leadership positions, some leaders don’t care if others die for their (leaders’) political ambitions, while they are comfortable with their families at home, or having their children well protected overseas,” he stated.

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja also declared that it is only by dying to self that good governance can be entrenched in Nigeria. “Jesus warns that he who loves his life, loses it, and he who hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life.

“Jesus declared in the Gospel that His soul is troubled. Many things trouble us in our country: the high inflation and ravaging hunger, crime, insecurity, moral decadence, corruption, poverty, disease, etc., all throw us into depression and misery. We must, however, take these to God in prayer and seek His help as the Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves the crushed in spirit,” Kaigama stated.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to intensify prayers for their leaders who handle resources, so that they will develop the spirit of selflessness and direct state resources to improve the lives of the suffering Nigerians.