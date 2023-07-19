Nigerian passport among 20 worst to hold, with visa free access to 46 countries

Nigeria takes bottom spot as country with one of 20 worst passports to hold in 2023 with visa-free access to only 46 countries.

This is contained in recently released third quarter Henley Passport Index, which is an authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – the largest, most accurate travel information database – and enhanced by Henley & Partners’ research team.

After Nigeria, other countries with worse passports include South Sudan with 46 visa free access to countries, Congo 45 countries, Eritrea 44 countries, Iran 44 countries, Sudan 44 countries, Lebanon 43 countries, Kosovo 42 countries, Libya 41 countries, Sri Lanka 41 countries, Bangladesh 40 countries, North Korea 39 countries, Nepal 38 countries, Palestinian Terr 38 countries, Somalia 35 countries, Yemen 35 countries, Pakistan 33 countries, Syria 30 countries, Iraq 29 countries, and Afghanistan countries.

Singapore now has the world’s most powerful passport. The Lion City beat Japan, whose passport had been the most powerful for over five years.

Henley Passport Index revealed a major shake-up, with Germany, Italy and Spain coming in second and Japan sharing the third rank with six other countries.

The most powerful passports in the world, according to Henley Passport Index are as follows:

Singapore — visa-free access to 192 countries

Germany, Italy and Spain — visa-free access to 190 countries

Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden — visa-free access to 189 countries.

Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands and the United Kingdom — visa-free access to 188 countries

Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Switzerland — visa-free access to 187 countries.

Australia, Hungary and Poland — visa-free access to 186 countries.

Canada and Greece — visa-free access to 185 countries.

Lithuania and the United States — visa-free access to 184 countries

Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia — visa-free access to 183 countries

Estonia and Iceland — visa-free access to 182 countries.