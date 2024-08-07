Nigerian Navy seizes over 60 vessels in major crackdown on oil theft in six months

The Nigerian Navy has announced the arrest of over 60 vessels involved in oil theft during major crackdowns over the past six months.

The operations were part of an extensive effort to combat maritime crime and enhance security in Nigeria’s waters.

During a joint press briefing of security chiefs at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Chief of Naval Staff Emmanuel Ogalla detailed the Navy’s intensified measures to protect Nigeria’s vital oil resources and address rampant theft that has impacted the country’s economy.

Ogalla stated, “Under the Joint Taskforce of Operation Delta Safe in the South-South, we have made significant progress.

“We have arrested over 60 vessels and dismantled numerous illegal refinery sites. However, criminals continue to rebuild these illegal operations, highlighting the need for ongoing vigilance.”

To tackle these challenges, Ogalla explained the Navy’s “Trinity of Action” strategy, which emphasized surveillance, response capability, and law enforcement.

“This approach is essential to strengthen maritime security and safeguard our oil production, which is crucial for Nigeria’s economic stability,” he said.

Recent upgrades include advanced maritime domain awareness systems and the deployment of drones and helicopters for surveillance.

Despite these technological advancements, Ogalla acknowledged the difficulties in monitoring dense riverine areas.

“The importance of human intelligence and collaboration with local communities, stakeholders, and other security agencies cannot be overstated.

“We are also focusing on fleet renewal, with over 12 Navy ships currently patrolling our maritime domain, which has helped reduce the availability of illicit petroleum products in local markets”, Ogalla added.

Highlighting the collaborative efforts with other security agencies, Ogalla emphasized that while progress has been made, there is a commitment to continually improve results and adapt strategies.

He further called for a sustained cooperation among security agencies and the public to ensure the continued security of Nigeria’s oil production and maritime domain.

In his part, Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff noted a ramped up efforts to increase crude oil production through enhanced military operations in the South-South region.

Speaking about the ongoing initiatives, Abubakar highlighted the critical role of the Joint Taskforce of Operation Delta Safe in the South-South which is managed by the Defence Headquarters.

This joint operation includes an air component from the Nigerian Air Force, which has been pivotal in combating oil theft and illegal refining.

“As part of its fleet renewal program, the Nigerian Air Force recently deployed two T-129 attack helicopters, which have been instrumental in these operations.

“Over the past three months, these helicopters have led to the destruction of over 80 illegal refining sites and 75 reservoirs used for storing illicit petroleum products.

“This intervention has contributed to a noticeable increase in crude oil production from 1.2-1.3 million barrels per day earlier this year to 1.6-1.7 million barrels per day”, Abubakar noted.

According to him, the Nigerian government aims to further boost production to meet its OPEC quota of 2.2 million barrels per day.

Abubakar underscored that these efforts are part of a broader strategy involving multiple security agencies working together to address oil-related criminal activities and stabilize production levels.

He also urged Nigerians to remain law-abiding and patient, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and allowing the current administration’s policies to unfold.

Abubakar reassured that ongoing efforts are expected to address the country’s challenges and improve the overall situation in the near future.

The press briefing led by Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff had in attendance Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff, Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police, representative of the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kemi Nandap, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Ahmed Audi, Controller-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).