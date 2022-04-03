Nigerian Musician, FALZ releases exclusive NFT collection on Binance NFT marketplace

Folarin “Falz” Falana, Nigerian musician and actor, has launched an exclusive NFT collection on Binance non-fungible token (NFT) Marketplace, the NFT marketplace of one of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem Binance.

The limited NFT collection will feature NFTs exploring the different roles he has played over the course of his career, in line with the release of his new single, ICE CREAM.

The NFT collection has launched on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 12pm WAT.

The purchase of any NFT will grant access to Falz’s Fan Club including limited-edition merchandise, zoom meetups with Falz, exclusive access to parties and more. The unique collection will offer fans a rare glimpse into the creative mind of Falz.

On launching his NFT collection on the Binance NFT Marketplace, Falz said: “I am really excited about the NFTs because I feel like it is something that people are going to love.” The NFT project is an opportunity to build a stronger community around his fans, reward and connect with them like never before.

Binance NFT launched on June 24, prioritising optimal user experience, minimal fees, high liquidity and high-value NFTs. Any Binance exchange user can participate in the sale and buy NFTs. Binance’s NFT marketplace uses the same account system as Binance. If new users want to participate in the auction, they need to register with a Binance account.

Emmanuel Babalola, director at Binance Africa, said: “We are especially excited to host African creators as we see the profound opportunity NFTs and the blockchain bring to the entire continent. As NFTs transform the digital art world, it is important that African creators are provided an even larger platform with optimal solutions to reach a more global audience”

Binance is one of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume.