Nigerian Music Sensation 3GAR: A journey of entrepreneurship through melody

In the bustling streets of Lagos, Nigeria, 24-year-old Semiu Abdullahi Olaitan, known by his stage name, 3GAR is making waves in the music industry. He is a remarkable singer and songwriter hailing from Iwo, Osun State, with a passion for crafting soulful tunes that resonate with listeners.

3GAR’s journey began in Kaduna State, where he was born. In his early years, he explored various creative outlets until he discovered his true calling in music. With an unwavering determination, 3GAR pursued his musical dreams, eventually making his way to the bustling streets of Lagos, the heart of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

In the initial stages of his career, 3GAR had humble beginnings as a barber. However, his love for music propelled him to explore and experiment with his talents. In 2017, he recorded and released his first single, capturing the attention of music enthusiasts in the region. During his secondary school days in Osun State, 3GAR started honing his skills by providing backup vocals for other artists.

The turning point in his career came in June 2022 when he released a captivating single titled “Pay Day.” The song garnered significant interest, and it was the beginning of 3GAR’s remarkable journey to stardom. This breakthrough caught the attention of Lagos Father, a prominent figure in the music industry, leading to 3GAR signing with Originblu Entertainment, a prestigious record label.

Determined to carve his path, 3GAR refuses to be confined to a single genre. While Afrobeat forms the heart of his music, he brilliantly blends various styles and sounds to create an electrifying and unique musical experience. Through his melodious tunes, he artfully weaves captivating stories that are often inspired by real-life experiences, personified human nature, and the wonders of the world.

Drawing inspiration from music legends such as Brenda Fassie, The Weeknd, and Bruno Mars, 3GAR’s lyrically endowed songs and remarkable vocal versatility have touched the hearts of his growing fan base. His debut studio EP, “L.A.G,” released on July 30, 2021, was a testament to his musical prowess and garnered widespread acclaim.

Currently, 3GAR is diligently working on new music and pouring his heart and soul into the creative process. His ultimate goal is to create an electrifying wave of happiness through his melodies, leaving an indelible mark on the Afrobeat genre and beyond.

Despite his soaring success, 3GAR remains grounded and continues to write his music, embracing his uniqueness and genuine artistry. As he embarks on crafting his upcoming EP, 3GAR’s passion for music shines through, driving him to take Afrobeat to new heights and solidify his position as a true music entrepreneur.

With an unwavering commitment to his craft, an impressive catalogue of electrifying tunes, and a captivating stage presence, 3GAR is undoubtedly an artist to watch. As he strives to make a lasting impact on the music scene, there is no doubt that this rising star will leave an unforgettable legacy in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.