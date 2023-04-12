Nigerian music attorney, Camille Anidi, named among Billboard top music lawyers

Camille Anidi, an associate attorney at The Law Offices of Robert Celestin has been named among the Billboard Top Music Lawyers 2023.

Camille is of Nigerian and Jamaican descent, based in Lagos, her achievement is a testament to her hard work, expertise, and dedication to providing exceptional legal services in the music industry.

She has played a pivotal role in introducing the firm to the West African market, representing some of the biggest names in African music, including BNXN fka Buju. She has quickly established herself as one of the top music attorneys in the region, providing legal counsel to artists, labels, and other stakeholders in the music industry.

“We are proud of Camille’s accomplishment and her contribution to our firm’s success,” said Robert A. Celestin, founder of The Law Offices of Robert A. Celestin.

“Her deep understanding of the African music industry and her expertise in music law have been instrumental in providing our clients with the best legal advice and representation.”

Camille’s inclusion in the Billboard Top Music Lawyers 2023 list highlights her ability to navigate the complex legal landscape of the music industry and her commitment to advocating for the best interests of her clients. Her recognition also reinforces the position of The Law Offices of Robert A. Celestin as a leading law firm in the music industry.

“I’m honored to be named among the top music lawyers in the world,” said Camille. “It’s a privilege to represent some of the biggest names in African music and to help them achieve their goals in the music industry. I’m grateful to my colleagues and clients for their support and trust in my abilities.”

As the African music industry continues to grow, Camille is poised to play a significant role in shaping its future. Her expertise in music law, combined with her knowledge of the African music scene, makes her an indispensable asset to any artist, label, or stakeholder looking to navigate the complex world of music business.

The Law Offices of Robert A. Celestin is co-counsel for the estate of Pop Smoke, and representing clients including the estate of XXXTentacion, along with Desiigner, 6ix9ine and Cashmoney AP, Celestin and his team negotiated international distribution for the 2022 Hulu documentary Look at Me: XXXTentacion, in addition to the companion documentary and album In His Own Words: XXXTentacion.

Debuting at No. 1 on the Soundtracks chart, Look at Me: The Album also reached No. 17 on the Billboard 200. Among the most critical issues the industry faces today, says Celestin, is lack of artist

development.

“Record labels exclusively focus on analytics and trends as opposed to developing and nurturing artists to have sustainable careers,” he said.