Nigerian farmers lose over ₦12bn to ginger blight outbreak — FG

The Federal government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has confirmed the ginger blight outbreak in Nigeria, which has resulted to over N12 billion losses to farmers.

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the Minister of state for Agriculture and Food Security disclosed this in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the epidemic which has been confirmed in Kaduna, Nassarawa, Plateau states and the federal capital territory, was a threat to the ginger value chain, with a market value that is expected to reach $6.29 billion by 2030.

He said, we are all here for a critical national assignment to address a grave challenge that has struck a vital component of our nation’s agricultural sector, the ginger blight epidemic. This devastating disease has inflicted significant damage upon our ginger farms in Kaduna, Nassarawa Plateau states and FCT.

“The international markets demand for ginger is surging, driven by its

increasing popularity for its health and culinary benefits. With a market value that is expected to reach $6.29 billion up from $4.16 billion in 2023.

“Nigerian ginger presents a phenomenal opportunity for our nation’s economic growth especially now that we are focusing on the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed.

“Specifically, the blight has cost billions of Naira in losses. Impacting not only the livelihoods of countless hardworking farmers, but also Nigeria’s position as the world’s second largest ginger producer. Our preliminary estimates suggested that affected farmers in southern Kaduna lost over N12 billion.”

Inaugurates National ginger blight epidemic control taskforce to curb spread

The Minister while inaugurating the taskforce said that efforts were ongoing to unveil a N1.6 billion recovery package for affected farmers in the ginger producing areas.

He stressed that the ginger blight epidemic serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness in safeguarding agricultural resources by investing in research, extension services, and farmer support systems.

“This swift action demonstrates President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to making sure every problem that beset Nigerian economy is frontally attacked and given all the necessary attention,” he said.

In his remarks, Abubakar Abdullahi, Chairman of the National Ginger blight Epidemic Control Taskforce said that the taskforce was key to revitalizing the ginger subsector, which is one of the subsectors contributing largely to food security and gross domestic product of this country.

He said, “There is no doubt that the blight on ginger has negatively affected the GDP earnings from this subsector, and it is of necessity and great urgency that various subcommittees were put in place to forestall these negative effects.”