Nigerian Economic Society elects new governing council

The Nigerian Economic Society (NES) has elected a new governing council during its annual general meeting in Abuja.

Sixteen individuals within the NES membership were elected into the society’s Executive Governing Council for the 2023-2025 tenure.

According to a statement signed by Frank Ogbeide, general secretary of NES, the formation of this new council comes on the heels of the NES’s highly successful national conference, held under the theme ‘Building Resilience for Transformational Recovery.’

The elected members are Adeola Adenikinju as president; Yusuf Musa and Ifeoma Madueme as vice presidents; Frank Ogbeide as general secretary; Victor Akidi as assistant secretary and Douglason Omotor as editor.

Also, Evans Osabuohien, Mohammed Yelwa, and Ekundayo Mesagan as associate editors; Idris Mohammed is the business manager; Oluwafemi Adeboje as publicity secretary, Emeka Obi as internal auditor, Rislanudeen Muhammad, Ummu Jalingo, Emeka Osuji and Aliyu Sanusi as ex-officio.

The Nigerian Economic Society is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the advancement of economic knowledge, research, and policy development in Nigeria.