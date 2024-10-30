Nigerian doctor regains freedom after 10 months in kidnappers’ den

Ganiyat Popoola, a Nigerian Medical doctor, has regained freedom from after being kidnapped for 10 months.

Popoola was abducted on December 27, 2023, at National Eye Centre in Kaduna state, with her husband and nephew, Folaranmi Abdul-Mugniy, a student at the Airforce Technology Institute.

However, Popoola’s husband was released after paying a ransom.

Confirming her release, Bala Audu, president of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), in a statement signed by Mannir Bature, national publicity secretary of the NMA, on Wednesday, expressed immense joy over the safe release of Ganiyat.

However, it was not disclosed if there were conditions met for her release.

Read also: Resident doctors protest kidnap of colleague

The NMA also hailed doctors and security operatives in the country for their unwavering solidarity, resilience, and commitment during this challenging time.

“He praised their (Nigerian doctors) collective strength and determination in advocating for Dr. Ganiyat’s release.

Dr. Audu also acknowledged the efforts of the security agencies and other key stakeholders who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure this positive outcome. He called on all relevant authorities to intensify efforts to secure the release of other doctors still in captivity,” Bature said.

Audu promised that the NMA would provide all necessary support for Ganiyat’s rehabilitation and reintegration.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors in Lagos in August held a peaceful protest over the kidnap of Popoola.

The national president of the association, Dr Dele Abdullahi, disclosed to our correspondent that the association in collaboration with the NMA Kaduna state and management of National Eye Centre Kaduna, on January 11 and July 30, 2024, wrote letters to inform the Department of State Service, National Intelligence Agency, and the Inspector General of Police, National Security Adviser.

Share