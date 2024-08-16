The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Lagos on Friday held a peaceful protest over the kidnap of their colleague, Dr Ganiyat Popoola, at the National Eye Centre in Kaduna State, on December 27, 2023 and yet to be rescued.

Popoola was abducted with her husband and nephew, Folaranmi Abdul-Mugniy, a student at the Airforce Technology Institute. However, Popoola’s husband was released after paying a ransom.

They carried various placards such as “Seven months and counting in captivity is unacceptable” and “#Bring back our Doctor Ganiyat now,” calling the attention of the government to it.

Since the incident, according to NARD, the abductors have called severally at will and occasionally allow some family members to speak to them.

They doctors had earlier warned that if Popoola is not rescued, they will be compelled to embark a nationwide industrial action beginning August 26

The national president of the association, Dr Dele Abdullahi, disclosed to our correspondent that the association in collaboration with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Kaduna state and management of National Eye Centre Kaduna, on January 11 and July 30, 2024, wrote letters to inform the Department of State Service, National Intelligence Agency, and the Inspector General of Police, National Security Adviser.

It added that it had also informed the Ministry of Health, with the Minister for health promising to interface with the NSA to expedite rescue efforts.

“NARD also intimated the Minister of State for Labour and Employment during the dispute resolution meeting called on the 27th of May 2023 where she promised to also interface with the security agents to expedite rescue actions.

“The management of the National Eye Centre Kaduna wrote letters to inform the Commissioner of Police and Director of DSS in Kaduna state and had also interfaced severally with the Commanders of Airforce base Kaduna and One division Kaduna since 27th December 2023.”

BusinessDay reported that NARD further disclosed that the NMA Kaduna branch had also written to the Commissioner of Police and Director of DSS Kaduna state about the disappearance of the duo.

Taking to X and Instagram in July, NARD noted it desperately needed help to bring the kidnapped doctor back home.

It described Popoola as “a dedicated professional, loving wife and mother, whose absence hurt her family.”

It added, “7 months, not 7 minutes, a mother, sister, aunt, wife, helpmaid has been in captivity. Bring Back Dr Ganiyat, please.”

“We implore the authorities to intensify their efforts to secure Ganiyat’s immediate release. Every second she remains in captivity is a second too long.”

NARD member across other states including Oyo, Ondo, Kaduna, Nasarawa also protested the release of Popoola.