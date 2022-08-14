Nigerian Digital Marketing Institute listed in UK register of learning providers

Digital Marketing Skill Institute (DMSI), a leading EdTech company, has been listed as one of the United Kingdom (UK’s) Register of Learning Providers as the institute commenced operations in Europe to cater to a wider global audience.

Tobi Asehinde, the founder and chief executive officer of DMSI, while expressing his delight in the expansion, explained that this will enable students of the institute to receive both a United States of America (USA) and United Kingdom Certification in Digital Marketing which is globally recognised.

“We are not just about providing these skills but giving our students the best. This expansion to Europe gives us international repute which is further giving credence to the course, more so the certification.

“We’re working towards creating a world standard training where our certificates are globally reckoned with. We aim to give our students the kind of edge and repute a person from Harvard or Oxford has globally.

“Some of the students who have taken courses from the institute have highlighted how adding this certificate to their portfolio has helped them acquire good jobs,” Asehinde said.

The entrepreneur and computer engineer speaking further on this, said, “We are still working in line with our objective to empower 1 million people by 2030, and our commencement of operations in the UK and is listed in the UK Register of Learning Providers is a milestone achievement for us. This improves our image, especially as a Nigerian start-up.

“Many people are refused jobs because of the tainted image of the country, but we’re proud to say that our certificate opens doors of not just jobs but good, well-paying job opportunities for our students. So far we’ve had testimonials of our students already bagging international jobs with companies and as freelancers.”

Read also: SIRF trains youths on digital skills

Samuel Oluwakoya, one of the candidates that benefited from the DMSI training shared his experience, “I used to be a delivery driver but after two months into the course I was able to get a job with an Australian tech company, as a remote digital marketing strategist which I’m still working with.”

Anselem Orisakwe confirmed that he got a job in Canada while in Nigeria using DMSI’s globally recognized certificate, and another alumnus of the institute, Harrison Acha said he got recruited by a Portuguese company to work for Meta in Nigeria.

Confidence Ifeji, a Student Success Specialist, revealed that “It is such a joy of ours to see our students acquire global jobs and that our certificates are helping them achieve this.”

The company was founded in 2017 with registered offices in Nigeria and the U.S.A has now expanded to the UK and became a global company in 2019 with the aim of furthering its growth and in line with its goal of empowering one million people by 2030, became a registered company in the U.S.

DMSI has been a leading organisation in using digital technologies to accelerate the development of digital marketing talents and match them with companies globally either as employees or entrepreneurs (freelancers or agencies) using artificial intelligence (AI).

It is the parent company to the Accredital platform which connects companies to its well-trained digital marketing talents for employment opportunities and the Wizlancer Platform which allows companies to outsource digital marketing campaigns to its well-trained digital marketing talents.