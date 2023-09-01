Nigerian creatives urged to collaborate to drive social change

Nigerian creatives have been urged to collaborate with each other to drive social change.

The call was made by Emmanuel Rotiba, a leadership and transformation coach, at an event in Abuja Tuesday.

The event, which was attended by leading creatives from across Nigeria, was themed “Creatives Codes”.

Rotiba said that creatives have the power to shape minds and perspectives, and that they should use this power to make a positive impact on society.

He stressed that collaboration is essential for creatives to amplify their voices and achieve their goals.

“A lot of creatives are in jealous competition, which produces rift and kills creativity and innovation,” he said. “But mutual collaborations will produce much more in the creative ecosystem in the country and even globally.”

Rotiba also called on creatives to build a robust creative ecosystem in Nigeria.

“We need to create a space where creatives can thrive and collaborate with each other,” he said. “We need to create a space where creatives can feel supported and encouraged.”

The event also featured a keynote address by Adedayo Benjamin Laniyi, the CEO of Doxa Nigeria. Laniyi charged creatives to use their skills to make a difference in the world.

“We need to use our creativity to solve problems and make the world a better place,” she said. “We need to use our creativity to drive social change.”

The event was organised by Reo Consultings, a leadership firm based in Abuja.

The creative economy is a growing sector of the economy, and it is important for creatives to work together to achieve their goals. By collaborating, creatives can amplify their voices and make a greater impact on society.