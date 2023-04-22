Nigerian chef aims to put country on global culinary map with ‘Cook-a-thon’

A 27-year-old Nigerian actress and food entrepreneur, Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci, has announced the new date for her upcoming cook-a-thon, which will now hold from May 11 to 14, 2023 in Lagos State.

Hilda, the CEO of “My Food by Hilda,” a fast-food restaurant in Lagos, aims to break the Guinness World Record of 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds set by Chef Lata London in Rewa, India in 2019.

Speakig at a press conference, Hilda said that it was her desire for business growth and for the cook-a-thon to inspire young girls to pursue their ambitions.

She said, “I hope to attract investors and build a household name. The success of the cook-a-thon is a victory for young women breaking down barriers and making an impact.”

The event will showcase Hilda’s culinary skills and feature various local and international recipes with the aim of putting Nigeria on the global culinary map, according to Nowe Isibor Segun-Ojo, lead project coordinator of the Hilda Cook-a-thon.

“The original date was rescheduled to ensure efficient production delivery and accommodate the upcoming National Population census in early May,” said Segun-Ojo while emphasising the groundbreaking nature of the project, aimed at making an impact and providing growth opportunities.

“To prepare for the event, Hilda had a successful 24-hour dry run from April 12-13 and partnered with a fitness trainer and nutritionist to adjust her diet and lose weight, the project co-ordinator continued. “W have designed over 100 recipes to be served at the event open to the public through registration.”

The chef is partnering with Slum2school and Festus Fajemilo Foundation to inspire disadvantaged children to pursue their dreams at the event, which will offer sideline activities such as games, music performances, poetry, and celebrity attendance.