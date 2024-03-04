Nigerian Army neutralizes ESN terrorist, recovers arms, ammunition

Nigerian Army said that its has successfully cleared a hideout belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Ihiteukwa Community, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The operation, which occurred on Saturday, 2nd March 2024, resulted in the neutralization of one IPOB/ESN Terrorist after an intense firefight.

Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, said in a press statement shared on X, formerly known Twitter, that “On overpowering the fighters, the gallant troops conducted a search in their hideout and recovered 3 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), one Toyota Highlander SUV, one Hilux vehicle, 8 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 6 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, and one locally fabricated single-barrel gun.”

The recovered items also included a pair of proscribed Biafran uniforms, a solar panel, a CCTV camera, 10 mobile phones, batteries, a bundle of proscribed Biafran Currency, 3 solar street lights, 3 jungle hats, pairs of black boots, and assorted charms.

In a separate operation in the Akawa Nneato general area of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, Nigerian Army troops engaged suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists in a firefight. The terrorists fled into nearby bushes, leaving behind one AK-47 Rifle loaded with 19 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 2 empty magazines, and one FN Rifle loaded with 4 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition.

Meanwhile, troops operating in the Kawara general area of Birnin Gwari Forest in Kaduna State have cleared and destroyed a series of terrorists’ camps. The operation yielded the recovery of 3 motorbikes, one PKT Gun link containing 246 rounds of 7.62mm by 39mm ammunition, one woodland camouflage, a pair of Desert boots, 3 magazine carriers, and one Boafeng Radio.

Major General Onyema Nwachukwu emphasized the Nigerian Army’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens, stating, “Troops have dominated the general area and conducting further exploits in pursuit of the insurgents.”