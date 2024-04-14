Nigerian army denies enlisting Boko Haram terrorist in Enugu

The Nigerian Army has denied the enlistment of a Boko Haram member within its ranks, in the wake of disturbing reports linking a repentant terrorist to a gruesome murder within the Nigerian Army barracks in Enugu State.

Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, emphasized that the Nigerian Army has never enlisted repentant Boko Haram member, either in the past or present.

Read also: Nigerian army hunts for kidnapped students, parents seek answers

He underscored that the institution only considers individuals from the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who have demonstrated unwavering commitment and loyalty in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East.

The statement issued by Nwachukwu follows recent allegations sparked by an online publication titled “Repented Fighter Enlisted into Nigerian Army Slits Woman’s Throat in Enugu Barracks, Hides Corpse.”

He condemned attempts to link the tragic incident to the recruitment of repentant insurgents, labeling such claims as unfounded and misleading.

The incident in question involves the gruesome murder of Hauwakulu Tabra, allegedly by Adamu Muhammad, within the confines of the barracks in Enugu State.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the victim, who was in a romantic relationship with the accused, fell victim to a heinous crime on the night of Thursday, April 11, 2024. Adamu Muhammad is currently detained as authorities delve deeper into the motive behind the tragic act.

The Nigerian Army expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and reiterated its commitment to upholding professionalism and discipline within its ranks.

Assuring the public of justice, Nwachukwu emphasized that any form of unprofessional conduct or indiscipline will not be tolerated.