Nigerian arrested in $46.6 million Korean drug bust

Police in South Korea have arrested three people, including a Nigerian national, for their alleged involvement in a drug ring that smuggled methamphetamine into the country.

The drug ring, which also operated networks in Cambodia and China, is suspected of smuggling and distributing methamphetamine in Korea between November and June.

The police confiscated 18.7 kilograms of the substance, worth 62.3 billion won ($46.6 million), from ring members in Korea. The amount is enough for some 620,000 doses.

The Nigerian national, believed to have been the ringleader, was arrested in Cambodia in July. The other two suspects, Korean and Chinese nationals, were detained in Korea.

All three suspects have previously been punished or deported in Korea for drug-related crimes.

The police said 38 others had been referred to prosecutors for buying and using methamphetamine supplied by the drug ring.

The bust is the latest in a series of crackdowns on drug trafficking in South Korea. The country has recently seen a growing problem with methamphetamine, which is often smuggled in from China and other countries.

The police said they continue investigating the drug ring and are working to identify other suspects.