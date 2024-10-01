Nigerian Air Force denies civilian casualty claims after Giwa airstrike

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has responded to reports of alleged civilian casualties following a recent airstrike targeting a terrorist enclave in Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

In a statement signed by Group Captain Kabiru Ali, the NAF’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, the force acknowledged the claims and confirmed an investigation is underway.

The airstrike, which was launched based on credible intelligence and confirmatory surveillance, was aimed at a location known to have been a terrorist hideout for over two years.

The NAF believes the operation will significantly reduce banditry, kidnapping, and other attacks on civilians in Kaduna and surrounding areas.

While the operation was deemed successful in neutralizing the terrorist threat, the NAF emphasized that minimizing collateral damage is always a top priority.

The force assured the public that a thorough investigation into the alleged civilian casualties is ongoing, and the findings will be shared once the facts are established.

The NAF reiterated its commitment to protecting the lives of innocent civilians while maintaining operational effectiveness in the fight against terrorism and banditry in the region.

