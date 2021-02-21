Nigerian Air force air crash: AIB says it does not investigate military accidents

As Nigerians await investigations on the air crash involving a Nigerian Air Force NAF20, B350 aircraft, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has disclosed that it does not investigate military accidents except where it is invited.

The aircraft, which departed Abuja on Sunday at 1033UTC, crashed with 6 persons on board including two crew .

The aircraft reported engine failure at time 1039 and crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22 at time 1048UTC.

In a statement by AIB, it stated “There was an accident involving a military aircraft. By the power established AIB-N, we do not investigate military incidents or accident except where invited. Please direct all your inquiries to the appropriate authorities.”

Fire services are already at the scene of the accident.

All 6 persons on board have been reported dead at the time of filing this report.

Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation in his tweeter handle @hadisirika, tweeted, “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal.

“We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”