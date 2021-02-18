AIB commences investigation into Azman Air incident

Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria said it has been notified and has commenced an investigation into a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-500 with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-SYS belonging to Azman Air, which occurred around 5:55 pm (Local Time) on 16th February 2021.

This is as the Bureau assured that it will soon release the preliminary report or update the public where necessary.

In a statement by Tunji Oketunbi general manager, public affairs, AIB, it stated that the aircraft, with 49 passengers and six crew members onboard was en-route to Lagos from Abuja when it had burst tyres on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

Oketunbi further stated that there was no injury or fatality.

“As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for the assistance of the passengers and members of the public.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence or information on the serious incident that can assist us with this investigation, ”he said.

Oketunbi said anyone with useful information can contact AIB on its official communication channels: Mobile App: AIB-N Website: www.aib.gov.ng Twitter: @aibnigeria Instagram: @AIB_Nigeria Facebook: AIB Nigeria Email: Commissioner@aib.gov.ng SMS/WhatsApp: +234807 709 0900, 0807 709 0928

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the accident until the formal report is released,” he stated.