COVID-19: UAE suspends Air Peace’s inbound passenger flights

Air Peace has announced that the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stopped the airlifting of passengers from Nigeria to UAE as part of its measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 but noted that the airline can airlift Nigerians from UAE back.

The airline apologized for the flight disruptions and stated in a notification to passengers that: “The Management of Air Peace wishes to notify the flying public that the UAE Government has stopped the airlifting of Nigerians from Nigeria to UAE as part of its COVID-19 measures.”

It, however, explained that flights bringing Nigerians back from UAE are not affected. “To this end, Air Peace flight from UAE (Sharjah-Dubai) to Lagos is not affected. Normal flights shall resume when the restriction is lifted from February 28, 2021.”

On Wednesday, Emirates Airline announced suspension passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai until 28 February 2021

“In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 28 February 2021,” the statement from Emirates read.

“Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai.”