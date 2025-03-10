The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the Federal Government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will resolve issues related to visa procurement for Nigerians seeking to travel to the UAE.

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, made this known in a statement following the visit of Amb. Salem Alshamsi, the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu explained that the decision was made during a meeting with Alshamsi.

She acknowledged that Nigerians had faced difficulties in obtaining UAE visas, especially tourism visas.

This challenge, according to her, persisted in spite of the warm diplomatic relations and strategic partnerships between the two countries.

“Nigeria has remained committed to the relationship. The city of Dubai in the UAE has become a popular destination for many Nigerians.

“Officially, about 12,000 Nigerians live in the UAE, ranging from unskilled workers to professionals and students across various institutions,” she said.

She noted that in 2015, nearly a million Nigerians visited the UAE, particularly Dubai, spending between 100 million dollars to 150 million dollars on visas alone, and more than 1 billion dollars on shopping, school fees, tourism, and other activities.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu stressed the need for a more balanced economic relationship between both countries.

The minister further mentioned concerns regarding the current visa status for the UAE, noting that even some top Nigerian government officials had raised their concerns.

She also pointed out that a joint commission between the two countries was due after the one hosted by the UAE in 2022.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu expressed appreciation to the UAE government for their recent donation of relief materials to flood victims in Nigeria, as well as vaccines for chickenpox patients to support Nigeria’s health institutions.

“There is a need to communicate the new visa policy, if any, to Nigerians.

“We want to reciprocate by hosting the joint commission in Nigeria, where we will address various bilateral issues, including power, renewable energy, and more,” she said.

Alshamsi congratulated Odumegwu-Ojukwu on her appointment and lauded the progress made in the 50-year Nigeria-UAE relationship.

He acknowledged that visas for both government officials and private individuals had been issued over the past year and a half, with the process handled by an appointed agent.

He assured that the UAE was committed to resolving the visa challenges faced by Nigerians and emphasised that both countries would work together to foster stronger economic partnerships.

“We have issued more than 700 tourism visas since July 2024, and I have had zero visa rejections since I assumed office,” Alshamsi stated.

He also promised to continue signing agreements to further strengthen bilateral ties, with a major agreement expected to be signed ahead of the Nigerian president’s visit to the UAE in the second quarter of 2025.

