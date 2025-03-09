Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that foreign nationals who submitted an interest-to-sponsor form under the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) in 2020 could receive an invitation to apply in 2025.

This means that the selected applicants will be chosen from the existing pool of interest-to-sponsor submissions made in 2020 instead of from the new applications.

Nigerians who have become Canadian citizens and made applications for their parents or grandparents to come to Canada in 2020 will now be considered first.

The Canadian government plans to release more details on this in the coming months. The target, therefore, is 10,000 PGP applications for the year 2025, as immigration targets have been reduced overall.

According to a statement by IRCC, “Given there remains an interest to sponsor forms in the pool from 2020, IRCC plans to accept invitations to apply to randomly selected potential sponsors from that pool instead of accepting new forms. This is the same approach taken for intakes conducted from 2020 to 2024”.

The PGP is part of the country’s commitment to ensuring that families are united with their parents and grandparents by its immigration policy.

About the PGP program

The Parents and Grandparents (PGP) Program allows permanent residents and Canadian citizens to sponsor their parents or grandparents for permanent residency in Canada.

Processing times by provinces

The processing times for PGP applications vary depending on the applicant’s location:

Outside Quebec: Approximately 24 months. Quebec applicants: About 48 months, reflecting the province’s stricter family sponsorship admission targets.

To shorten the process and manage waiting periods, IRCC has aligned application numbers with the available spaces outlined in its 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan.

Significance of the PGP Program

The PGP Program plays an essential role in:

Strengthening family bonds: Allowing families to reunite and provide emotional and practical support to one another.

Enhancing contributions to society: Parents and grandparents often assist in childcare and actively participate in their communities.

Promoting cultural diversity: Family reunification fosters the cultural richness that defines Canada.

An alternative option to the PGP visa is the Super Visa. This visa permits parents and grandparents to:

Stay in Canada for up to five years per visit. Enjoy multiple entries over 10 years. Access the benefits of relaxed health insurance requirements, making it more accessible.

IRCC is expected to release additional details about the 2025 PGP intake, including timelines for sending invitations to apply.

The program has limited slots available, and stiff competition for a place makes it essential for potential sponsors to stay informed and explore alternatives like the Super Visa while awaiting further announcements.

Ngozi Ekugo Ngozi Ekugo is a Senior Labour Market Analyst and Correspondent, specializing in the research and analysis of workplace dynamics, labour market trends, immigration reports, employment law and legal cases in general. Her editorial work provides valuable insights for business owners, HR professionals, and the global workforce. She has garnered experience in the private sector in Lagos and has also had a brief stint at Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom. An alumna of Queens College, Lagos, Ngozi studied English at the University of Lagos, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hertfordshire and is an Associate Member of CIPM and Member of CMI, UK.

Share