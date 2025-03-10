The United States Department of State has confirmed that the recent difficulties faced by Nigerians applying for US visas were caused by a partial systems outage.

Also, interviews will be rescheduled for affected applicants.

Jennifer Johnson, press officer at the Office of Public and Congressional Affairs, Bureau of Consular Affairs, disclosed this information.

Earlier, Nigerians had complained about interviews that had been missed as part of the visa application process.

Johnson responded to these concerns acknowledged that there were indeed technical issues; however the full functionality had been restored.

She reassured that affected applicants, stating that disrupted interviews would be rescheduled.

“The U.S. Department of State experienced a partial systems outage, which has since been restored. All consular operations have resumed as normal. Visa applicants whose interviews must be rescheduled due to the outage will be notified,” she explained.

The US mission in Nigeria had previously transitioned to a new visa appointment system last year.

This change aimed to simplify and make the process of securing visa appointments at the US Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate in Lagos more transparent for Nigerian applicants.

However, the transition phase also came with its own set of challenges for visa applicants, prompting assurances from the US government of enhanced processing systems once the new system was fully implemented.

The recent outage adds to past disruptions, but with operations restored, affected applicants can expect updates and rescheduled appointments as consular services work to address the backlog efficiently.

Ngozi Ekugo Ngozi Ekugo is a Senior Labour Market Analyst and Correspondent, specializing in the research and analysis of workplace dynamics, labour market trends, immigration reports, employment law and legal cases in general. Her editorial work provides valuable insights for business owners, HR professionals, and the global workforce. She has garnered experience in the private sector in Lagos and has also had a brief stint at Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom. An alumna of Queens College, Lagos, Ngozi studied English at the University of Lagos, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hertfordshire and is an Associate Member of CIPM and Member of CMI, UK.

