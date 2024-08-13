Nigeria to enforce ban on single-use plastics in MDAs – Salako

The Federal Government says it will commence enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government by mid-August.

Iziaq Salako, the minister of state for environment, who stated this while speaking to BusinessDay in Abuja, said the modalities would be set up for effective implementation of the ban.

The Federal Executive Council had last month, announced the ban on single-use plastic, otherwise known as disposable plastic, which is any plastic item that is used once and then thrown into the trash can.

Examples of such items are plastic bread bag tags, plastic bottles, styrofoam takeaway containers, straws, among others.

“We will ensure that the necessary frameworks are in place, raising public awareness and establishing in-house structures for the implementation. By mid-August, we should be ready to commence enforcement.

“A circular from the office of the secretary to the government of the federation will soon be issued, acting as a legal directive that all civil servants must follow.”

Salako noted that the policy’s primary aim was not revenue generation, but to raise awareness among Nigerians about responsible plastic use.

“Federal civil servants, numbering around 70,000, will be at the forefront of this campaign, which will eventually expand to state MDAs, potentially involving about 1.5 million people,” he noted.

He said: “We are set to roll out a comprehensive plastic waste management policy aimed at addressing the severe environmental and public health issues caused by plastic pollution.

The minister emphasised the pervasive problem of plastic waste in Nigeria, which contributes to environmental challenges such as flooding and greenhouse gas emissions, along with adverse public health effects.

“Globally, there is a strong movement to regulate plastics, and as a signatory to international agreements, Nigeria is committed to doing the same.

“In 2022, the Federal Executive Council approved a plastic waste management policy that includes a ban on certain categories of plastics. The implementation timeline has been set for six weeks from the date of approval, with preparatory work currently underway,” the minister added.

Salako indicated that while the initial focus was on MDAs, there are plans to extend the policy to the private sector in the future.

He said non-compliance within MDAs would result in penalties, including queries and sanctions, in line with civil service regulations.

To ensure effective implementation, each ministry will establish champion committees, including a super champion.

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) will be empowered to monitor compliance within agencies.

“There will be robust modalities for monitoring, ensuring that the policy is adhered to,” Salako assured.

Nigeria’s proactive steps towards managing plastic waste reflect a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and public health.

“As the country prepares to implement this significant policy, it is expected to set a precedent for broader application across various sectors.”

According to him, “this initiative demonstrates our commitment to address the triple threats of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution,” describing plastic pollution as “a major issue in our country.

“This ban within our MDAs is a critical step towards achieving a cleaner and healthier environment for all Nigerians.”

Environmental advocates have lauded the government’s decision, emphasising that it will significantly reduce plastic waste and its detrimental impact on the ecosystem.

According to the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Nigeria generates approximately 32 million tonnes of waste annually, with plastic constituting a substantial portion.

The enforcement of the ban will include monitoring and compliance measures to ensure adherence by all MDAs. Non-compliance could result in penalties and sanctions, although the primary focus will be on education and support to facilitate a successful transition.

Salako urged the public to support the initiative by adopting sustainable practices in their daily lives and reducing their reliance on single-use plastics.