Nigeria, South Africa’s cooperation to stimulate bilateral relations, economic growth

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Economic, Trade and Investment has partnered with the South African High Commission in Abuja to organise a Diplomatic Business Rendezvous aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between both countries.

This event provided an excellent platform for business leaders to engage with government officials and diplomats, fostering stronger ties between nations and exploring opportunities for economic cooperation.

It also served as a platform for networking, sharing insights, airing challenges and discussing opportunities that benefit both countries’ international trade and investment landscape.

Speaking at the Diplomatic Business Rendezvous in Abuja, Kingsley Obiukwu, group managing director of Bolton White Hotel, said the bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa could stimulate economic growth in various sectors for the benefit of both countries.

He said the cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa can play a pivotal role in driving economic growth across the continent.

He said this underscored the significance of fostering strong bilateral relations between the two economic powerhouses.

“Partnerships between Nigeria and South Africa could lead to mutually beneficial collaborations across various sectors, stimulating economic growth and development in both countries.

“Our involvement in an event such as this demonstrates our commitment to advancing the interests of our industry and contributing to the broader economic landscape,” he said.

Citing recent initiatives aimed at strengthening ties between Nigeria and South Africa, Obiukwu commended efforts by both governments to enhance diplomatic relations and facilitate greater cooperation at the bilateral and regional levels.

He urged policymakers to prioritise initiatives that promote trade liberalisation, remove barriers to investment, and streamline regulatory frameworks to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He reiterated his belief that Nigeria and South Africa hold the key to unlocking Africa’s economic potential through strategic cooperation and collaboration.

He called on leaders from both nations to seize the opportunity to work together towards a shared vision of prosperity, stability, and inclusive growth for the benefit of all African citizens.