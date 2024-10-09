Nigeria receives additional $1.8m from IOM to support flood victims

IOM staff with beneficiaries in a resettlement camp in Adamawa State. Photo: IOM 2024

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has released more than $1.8 million to the Nigerian government to support the urgent needs of people affected by floods across the country.

The funding is expected to help local and international NGOs provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the more than 180,000 people affected across several communities in Borno, Benue, Adamawa and Yobe States.

“The dramatic flooding we are witnessing this year has devastated countless communities, displacing families and disrupting lives”, said Paola Pace, the IOM Nigeria Chief of Mission ad interim. “Our priority is to ensure immediate relief and support is provided to those affected, ensuring they have access to essential services and the resources needed to rebuild their lives.”

The funds, channelled through the Rapid Response Fund, will cater for shelter, non-food items, multipurpose cash assistance, protection and water, sanitation, and hygiene services to aid recovery.

Nigeria’s most recent flooding incident occurred in northern Borno state where over 800,000 residents were affected in Maiduguri, the state’s capital. Its major markets were submerged under water and key facilities, including the State secretariat, hospitals, the federal Fire Service Station, Borno Radio and Television, and the state’s amusement park and zoo were hit.

“More than 1.2 million people have been affected by floods across Nigeria this year, most of them in Borno State which has been the epicenter of a protracted humanitarian crisis. The floods have created unprecedented destruction, reportedly killing 300 people, and forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes in search for safety,” the IOM wrote.

This funding complements existing allocations from the Central Emergency Response Fund, the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, and donations from the EU.

Last month, Nigeria received €1.1 million from The European Union to help its populations affected by widespread floods.

Nigeria is part of 6 African countries to benefit from the €5.4 million in humanitarian aid released by the EU to help the most affected populations in the aftermath of the devastating floods.

Bethel Olujobi I am a journalist based in Lagos, Nigeria, currently reporting stories about Nigerians and Africans worldwide and everything that matters to them. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, as well as certifications from Reuters and other reputable institutions. Drawing from past experiences working with respected news providers, I've developed a flair for presenting unique perspectives on critical matters. I'm continually passionate about storytelling to inform, inspire and engage my audiences.

Share