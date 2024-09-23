Nigeria receives €1.1m from EU to aid flood relief measures

The European Union (EU) has donated €1.1 million in humanitarian aid to Nigeria to support relief efforts in communities impacted by severe flooding.

Nigeria is one of six African countries benefiting from the EU’s €5.4 million aid package, aimed at assisting the most affected populations following devastating floods.

“More than 4.4 million people are estimated to be affected in the six countries,” the EU said. “Floods have led to the destruction of houses, public health facilities, water systems, schools and sanitation facilities as well as roads, infrastructures, and agricultural areas. Moreover, the lack of access to water, hygiene, and sanitation services is increasing the risk of spreading of waterborne diseases.”

Nigeria’s most recent flooding incident occurred in northern Borno state where over 800,000 residents were displaced in Maiduguri, the state’s capital. Its major markets were submerged under water and key facilities, including the State secretariat, hospitals, the federal Fire Service Station, Borno Radio and Television, and the state’s amusement park and zoo were hit.

“This funding will help our humanitarian partners on the ground to provide immediate aid and respond to the most urgent needs concerning food, shelter, access to clean water and sanitation and other essential services in the hardest-hit areas,” the EU said.

Of the €5.4 million €1m was allocated to Chad and Mali €1.3m to Niger, Nigeria €1,1m to Nigeria and €650,000 to Cameroon.

The EU says it has already disbursed €232 million in humanitarian assistance to these countries this year.

