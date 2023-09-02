Nigeria recalls all ambassadors in major diplomatic shakeup

The Nigerian government has recalled all of its ambassadors, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has confirmed.

The move, announced on Saturday, affects career and non-career ambassadors.

In a statement, Tuggar said the decision was taken “on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Read also Tinubu’s foreign policy will be guided by “four Ds”- Tuggar

He explained that ambassadors are “representatives of the country they serve at the behest of the president” and that it is “his prerogative to send or recall them from any country.”

They are expected to commence the winding down of their affairs in their countries of deployment within 60 days and to return to Nigeria by October 31, 2023.

Tuggar thanked the ambassadors for their service and said he is looking forward to welcoming them back to Abuja.

Read also The destructive effects of foreign aid (2)

The recall comes at a time of political transition in Nigeria. Tinubu, the newly elected president, is expected to appoint a new ambassador in the coming weeks.

The move has been met with mixed reactions. Some have praised the government for improving the country’s diplomatic relations, while others have criticized it as a sign of instability.