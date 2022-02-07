Nigeria re-elected into African Union Peace and Security Council

Nigeria has been re-elected into the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) for another three (3) year mandate (2022-2025), to represent the West African region.

At the election held on 3rd February 2022 during the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (Ministers of Foreign Affairs) in Addis Ababa, Nigeria pulled 44 votes in the first round to secure the statutory 2/3 votes required to win the election.

The council, which is made up of 15-members, has Victor Adeleke, the Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative at the African Union, representing Nigeria in the important Council at the Permanent Representatives level.

Also elected for a 3-year mandate alongside Nigeria, were Cameroon, Djibouti, Morocco, and Namibia.

This is as Burundi, Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana, Senegal, and the Gambia, were elected for a two (2) year mandate.

Nigeria is the only country that has sustained the membership of the PSC since the inception of the Organ in 2004, following the Decision of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government dedicating a Seat of 3-year term to Nigeria at every PSC election.

A statement by the Embassy of Nigeria and Permanent Mission to the African Union & UNECA, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said “ This is in recognition of Nigeria’s sterling contributions to the maintenance of peace and security in Africa and beyond.

“It is in consonance with the AUPSC Protocol and without prejudice to the 2/3 votes standard requirement”

The PSC is a standing decision-making organ of the African Union charged with responsibilities of conducting early warning and preventive diplomacy”

The body also facilitates peace-making; establishes peace-support operations; and, in certain circumstances, recommends intervention in the Member States to promote peace, security and stability.

Read also: Security agencies can access NIN database to prevent, solve crimes – Pantami

“The PSC works in support of peace-building and post-conflict reconstruction as well as humanitarian action and disaster management. It is mandated to institute sanctions; implement the AU’s common defence policy.

“ It also ensures the implementation of key conventions and instruments to combat international terrorism; promote coordination between regional mechanisms and the AU with respect to peace, security and stability in Africa.

“Going forward, Nigeria’s objectives in the AU-PSC will remain guided by the renewed commitment of the Administration of H.E. President Muhammed Buhari, towards accelerating the ongoing implementation of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and the African Governance Architecture (AGA) in line with the core objectives of the AU Agenda 2063 and the UN 2030 Agenda.

“As Africa continues to respond to old and emerging conflicts on the continent, particularly that of unconstitutional change of government, Nigeria targets collaborative efforts towards improving on gains made in proffering African Solutions to African problems premised on the overall objective of African ownership and leadership to durable peace in the continent.

“President Muhammadu Buhari in a related development, on Saturday, said Nigeria will continue to pursue peace and progress in Africa, and other parts of the world, by consistently pushing for justice, fairness and inclusiveness in global affairs.”

The President, at a sideline meeting with the Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammad Shtayyeh, at the ongoing African Union meetings, said “the country remains unwavering in supporting democracy, development and good governance, particularly in ensuring the rights of individuals and institutions.”

“As a country, we are doing our best, and we will continue doing our best to ensure justice and fairness.”

The President assured the Palestinian leader that Nigeria will be “consistent” in pushing for peace and progress while upholding the tenets of justice.

In his remarks, the Palestinian leader noted that the situation in the Middle East, particularly relations with Israel, had deteriorated over the years, adding that the world needs to know the facts.

Shtayyeh thanked President Buhari for his leadership role in the continent.“Your Excellency, we thank you for your wisdom. We need it more now. “Please continue to stay well and healthy, because we need your wisdom,” he said.