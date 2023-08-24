Nigeria rated 7th on global mobile phone usage — NCC
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has discosed that Nigeria ranked 7th in the global usage of mobile phones and 11th in terms of internet penetration.
Umar Danbatta, the executive vice chairman of the commission made the disclosure in Abuja on Thursday, at the ‘Emerging Technology Forum’ for stakeholders in the telecommunications industry.
According to the EVC, the worldwide data gathered by the Network Readiness Index (NRI) team demonstrated that digital transformation was a global need in order to optimise the social and economic effects of the digital era.
Representing Danbatta, the head, Spectrum Database Management of the Commission, Abraham Oshadami, noted that the NRI examined the performance of 131 economies under technology (infrastructure),people, governance and effect.
Read also: Telecom poses biggest test for Bosun Tijani
NRI is a guiding metric that measures the role and impact of information and communication technology.
He said, “Nigeria is a telecommunications powerhouse, accounting for 82 per cent of the continent’s telecom subscribers and 29 per cent of the continent’s internet consumption.
Read also: Foreign investment into telecom sector slows by 46.8% to $399 billion
“Our country ranks eleventh in the world for internet penetration and seventh in mobile phone usage.
“The NRI team’s global data shows that digital transformation is a global imperative for maximising the social and economic effects of the digital era.
“Despite these remarkable metrics, our Network Readiness Index ranking for 2022 of 109th out of 131 countries is both humbling and challenging.”
For him, navigating the era of transformation, requires innovation, strategic investments, and a growth-friendly ecosystem.
“This platform is our gateway to innovative and disruptive solutions that can positively transform our industry. By engaging in conversations about new technologies, collaborating with global best practices and subject-matter experts, and pooling our insights, we open the door to unimaginable future possibilities,” he said.
In his remarks, the head of new media and information system, NCC, Chidi Diugwu said, “As we move forward, let us embrace the insights offered by the NRI to guide our policies, investments, and collaboration collaborations to enable us to harness the potential of emerging technologies.”
Read also; Four takeaways from Agusto & Co.’s 2021 telecommunications industry report
He noted that investing in human capital and encouraging innovation will create new opportunities, bridge the digital divide, and create a prosperous and inclusive digital future for Nigeria.
E-AUCTION E-AUCTION E-AUCTION E-AUCTION Some Auction Vehicles/Cars For Sale
Mama Africa #17,000 •Tomatoes Rice # *15,000* •Cap Rice #15,000 •My Food #17,000 •Mama Gold #17,500 •Ade Brazil #15,000 •Elephant Gold #15,000 •Royal Umbrella #15,000 Etc.
Golf3= 400,000
Camry Tinny-Light=550,000
Tundra 1,300,000
Toyota Exterra=850,000
Toyota Camry big daddy=650,000
Toyota Venza= 1.7million
Toyota Avalon=850,000
Toyota Rav4=950,000
Toyota Prado=1.3million
TOYOTA HILUX=2million
Toyota Sienna=850,000
TOYOTA 4-RUNNER=950,000
Toyota Corolla=650,000
Toyota Matrix= 700,000
Toyota Highlander=950,000
Toyota Picnic=500,000
Tacoma 1.850,000
Toyota Hiace Bus=950,000
Toyota Tundra=1.5million
Toyota Sequola=900,000
BMW 5-series=1.960,000
BMW 3-series=1.640,000
BMW X6=2.670,000
Ford Edge=700,000
Ford Escape=600,000
Honda Elantra=600,000
Honda Baby-Boy=700,000
Dyna Truck 900k
TIPPER Head 6mill
Honda Accord=550,000
Honda CRV=650,000
HONDA CIVIC=500,000
HONDA EVIL-SPIRIT=750,000
HONDA ODYSSEY=500,000
Honda Pilot=850,000
Nissan pathfinder=800,000
Nissan Amanda=750,000
Infinity=950,000
Benz C250=N1.300,000
Benz C300=1.6MILLION
Benz ML350=2 million
Benz ML300=1.5 million
Benz ML550=2.6million
Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦1.3Million
Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦1.8Million
Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦3.Million
Es330 1.6
Lexus C5 350=950,000
IS250 1m
Lexus Rx300=1.2 million
Lexus Rx330=1.5 million
Is350 2
Lexus Rx350= 2 million
ES350 2mill
Land Rover Discovery ₦3.2Million
Land Rover Freelander ₦3.6Million
Land Range Rover Sport ₦4Million
Acura MDX ₦1.8Million
Pequot 206=350,000
Pequot 406=470,000
Pequot 607=650,000
…..
((08082712224) (+234_808_271_2224)