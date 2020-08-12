Nigeria provides 3 free flights to evacuate citizens stranded in UAE

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to provide three free flights to help evacuate Nigerians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The plan for the evacuation flights is coming after the UAE asked Nigerian citizens living in the country whose visas have expired to leave before August 17, 2020 or be punished accordingly.

Speaking to journalists at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport,

(MMIA), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, said following the announcement by UAE for

all illegal immigrants in Dubai to leave the country before August 17, the Nigerian Mission in UAE is working with the Dubai administration to provide three free flights to bring back stranded Nigerians in the next couple of days.

“If you are in Dubai without your papers, you better come back home because all illegal occupants in that country are being sent back. Please come back home as free flights will be made available,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

She said Saudi Arabia wants to repartraite 200 Nigerian prisoners because they want to decongest their prison.

She disclosed that the mission is working with Saudi Arabia to make that happen.

She clarified that the mission is not demanding money to repartraite Nigerians from Saudi Arabia, adding that people should be weary of the videos been circulated.

“President Buhari has ordered that Nigerians stranded in different countries be brought back home and they are being brought back home,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa also announced the arrival of 94 Nigerian girls trafficked to Lebanon, some of which were part of those seen

in a viral video sleeping somewhere in Lebanon.

“Before the ladies came, the embassy kept them in a safe place and another set will be coming in in the next few days and another set will be coming to Abuja next week.

“Big gratitude goes to Lebanese ambassador to Nigeria working with our Nigerian ambassador in Lebanon, the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon and a lot of Non Governmental Organizations who got together to make this happen.

“I want to thank the governor of Oyo, Osun and Lagos that made efforts to receive their citizens and take care of them. Some of these returnees will be involved in the 774,000 jobs that this administration will be providing,” she said.